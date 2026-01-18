Left Menu

Trump's Board of Peace: Will India Join?

U.S. President Donald Trump has invited India to participate in a new initiative called the 'Board of Peace', aimed at addressing global conflicts. The involvement of India remains uncertain as the country deliberates amidst strained trade relations with the U.S. due to high tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump has extended an invitation to India to partake in his latest global diplomatic venture, called the 'Board of Peace'. The initiative is designed to address and resolve international conflicts, with a particular focus on the volatile situation in Gaza.

The White House announcement, conveyed through a social media post by Washington's ambassador to New Delhi, Sergio Gor, reflects Trump's diplomatic outreach. However, India has yet to respond officially to the proposition, as the two nations work through tense negotiations over a bilateral trade deal.

Despite the strained trade relations, Trump's overture to India, among 60 countries including Pakistan, underscores a significant appeal to international cooperation for peace, particularly in the conflicted Palestinian enclave of Gaza. Pakistan has already shown willingness to engage in these global peacekeeping efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

