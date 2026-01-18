Left Menu

Navarro Criticizes US-India AI Trade Amid Strained Relations

Peter Navarro, US trade advisor, criticizes the funding of AI operations in India amid stressed US-India relations marked by tariffs and disputes over immigration and oil purchases from Russia. He questions American financial contributions to Indian AI and criticizes BRICS countries' trade practices. India defends its national and economic strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 20:04 IST
Peter Navarro

Peter Navarro, a trade advisor to the White House, has reignited criticism towards India, questioning the financial support Americans provide for Artificial Intelligence developments in the country.

Navarro's remarks emerge in a period of tension between the US and India, initially sparked by former President Donald Trump's decision to place a 50 percent tariff on Indian imports, including a 25 percent supplementary duty on Russian crude oil purchases by New Delhi.

In a conversation on Real America's Voice, Navarro expressed concern about American resources being used for AI in India and China, amid broader disputes over tariffs, immigration policy, and India's energy deals with Russia. New Delhi maintains its stance of prioritizing national interests.

