Navarro Criticizes US-India AI Trade Amid Strained Relations

Peter Navarro, a trade advisor to the White House, has reignited criticism towards India, questioning the financial support Americans provide for Artificial Intelligence developments in the country.

Navarro's remarks emerge in a period of tension between the US and India, initially sparked by former President Donald Trump's decision to place a 50 percent tariff on Indian imports, including a 25 percent supplementary duty on Russian crude oil purchases by New Delhi.

In a conversation on Real America's Voice, Navarro expressed concern about American resources being used for AI in India and China, amid broader disputes over tariffs, immigration policy, and India's energy deals with Russia. New Delhi maintains its stance of prioritizing national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)