Deadly Nightclub Fire Exposes Corruption in North Macedonia

A catastrophic fire erupted in an overcrowded nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia on Sunday, claiming the lives of 59 individuals, while injuring 155 others during a frantic escape. The disaster, occurring during a live concert, has cast a spotlight on corruption allegations within the Balkan nation.

The blaze, which ignited in the early hours, trapped numerous young people who suffered burns and smoke inhalation amid chaos, as they desperately sought the building's single exit. Video footage revealed stage pyrotechnics striking the ceiling, sparking pandemonium as the crowd scrambled to escape.

The fire has prompted a series of international support with European leaders and Pope Francis expressing condolences. North Macedonia's government, with assistance from neighboring countries, is managing the aftermath. The tragedy adds to a list of deadly nightclub fires globally, raising urgent safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)