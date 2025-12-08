Nightclub Tragedy Sparks Political Debate
The Aam Aadmi Party accuses Goa police of shielding the nightclub's property owner after a fire killed 25. While the nightclub's staff are being held accountable, the owner's name, Surinder Kumar Khosla, is missing from the FIR. Allegations surface of a possible investigative bias.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Goa police of shielding the owner of a nightclub where a devastating fire took 25 lives, by omitting his name from the FIR. The property owner, Surinder Kumar Khosla, had been previously warned with a demolition notice.
According to AAP Goa president Amit Palekar, local authorities issued a notice to demolish the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, but Khosla obtained a stay on the order. Despite the fire, police have only arrested the club's staff, leaving Khosla out of the current investigation.
There are allegations that Khosla might flee the country to avoid scrutiny. While the police declined to comment on these allegations, the incident continues to fuel political controversy, raising questions about the integrity of the investigation.
