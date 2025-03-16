Left Menu

Amritsar Unites Against Drugs: 715 Panchayats Take Stand

In a bold move, 715 panchayats in Amritsar district have declared they will not support individuals involved in drug-related activities. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney emphasizes collaboration with law enforcement and initiatives such as rehabilitation and sports facilities to combat drug abuse and promote healthy lifestyles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:17 IST
The Amritsar district administration has announced a major initiative involving 715 panchayats that have unanimously pledged not to support individuals partaking in drug smuggling, theft, or other criminal activities.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney highlighted the significance of this collective move, calling it a crucial step towards eradicating drugs at the village level. She urged the panchayats to facilitate police actions against drug smugglers and cooperate with the district administration.

Additionally, the district has launched projects to offer free treatment to drug addicts and is planning to construct large-scale sports facilities, aimed at engaging the youth in healthier activities.

