Left Menu

Celebrating Trailblazers: Indian-Origin Women Honored for Contributions

Four influential Indian-origin women received honors at an International Women's Day event, celebrating their significant achievements across various fields. The occasion, held by the Consulate General of India and Federation of Indian Associations, emphasized women's empowerment while fostering ties between India and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-03-2025 06:43 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 06:43 IST
Celebrating Trailblazers: Indian-Origin Women Honored for Contributions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four prominent Indian-origin women were honored recently during the 7th Annual International Women's Day celebration by the Consulate General of India and Federation of Indian Associations. The event recognized their remarkable contributions across a wide range of fields, underscoring a dedication to women's empowerment and global recognition.

Anu Aiyengar, Global Head of Advisory and Mergers and Acquisitions at J.P. Morgan; Anjula Acharia, CEO and Founder of A-Series Management and Investments; Wendy Diamond, CEO and Founder of LDP Ventures and Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization; and Seema Mody, Reporter and Anchor at CNBC, were among those honored. The event was a testament to their perseverance in male-dominated industries and their leadership in fostering women's advancement.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, the chief guest, highlighted the bilateral contributions of American and Indian women to strengthening ties between the two nations. She announced a new initiative in Washington DC dedicated to enhancing socio-economic and technological development for women. The event served as a platform for the honorees to share inspiring stories of their journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025