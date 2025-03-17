Celebrating Trailblazers: Indian-Origin Women Honored for Contributions

Four prominent Indian-origin women were honored recently during the 7th Annual International Women's Day celebration by the Consulate General of India and Federation of Indian Associations. The event recognized their remarkable contributions across a wide range of fields, underscoring a dedication to women's empowerment and global recognition.

Anu Aiyengar, Global Head of Advisory and Mergers and Acquisitions at J.P. Morgan; Anjula Acharia, CEO and Founder of A-Series Management and Investments; Wendy Diamond, CEO and Founder of LDP Ventures and Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization; and Seema Mody, Reporter and Anchor at CNBC, were among those honored. The event was a testament to their perseverance in male-dominated industries and their leadership in fostering women's advancement.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, the chief guest, highlighted the bilateral contributions of American and Indian women to strengthening ties between the two nations. She announced a new initiative in Washington DC dedicated to enhancing socio-economic and technological development for women. The event served as a platform for the honorees to share inspiring stories of their journeys.

