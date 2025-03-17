Left Menu

Gandhari: A Revenge Drama Wraps Up

The production of 'Gandhari', a revenge drama film starring Taapsee Pannu and directed by Devashish Makhija, has wrapped. Produced and written by Kanika Dhillon, the film was both mentally and physically demanding for the cast and crew, and is set to release this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 11:14 IST
Gandhari: A Revenge Drama Wraps Up
Taapsee Pannu Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The shoot for the much-anticipated revenge drama 'Gandhari' has concluded, announced production banner Kathha Pictures on Monday. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, the film is directed by Devashish Makhija and produced by Kanika Dhillon.

Pannu revealed that 'Gandhari' has been taxing both mentally and physically, and credited the collaborative effort of the team for completing the project at breakneck speed. 'We've pushed boundaries with this one,' she added in her statement.

Dhillon expressed pride in the project, calling it a heroic story brought to life with dedicated effort from the entire cast and crew. With its release slated for later this year, the film also features actor Ishwak Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025