Gandhari: A Revenge Drama Wraps Up

The shoot for the much-anticipated revenge drama 'Gandhari' has concluded, announced production banner Kathha Pictures on Monday. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, the film is directed by Devashish Makhija and produced by Kanika Dhillon.

Pannu revealed that 'Gandhari' has been taxing both mentally and physically, and credited the collaborative effort of the team for completing the project at breakneck speed. 'We've pushed boundaries with this one,' she added in her statement.

Dhillon expressed pride in the project, calling it a heroic story brought to life with dedicated effort from the entire cast and crew. With its release slated for later this year, the film also features actor Ishwak Singh.

