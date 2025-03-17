Unforgettable Weddings at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE creates an enchanting experience for couples seeking a memorable wedding celebration. The hotel offers diverse venues perfect for every occasion surrounding the big day, from the vibrant sangeet to the post-wedding brunch.

Known for its impeccable service, the hotel provides a dedicated arrival entrance leading to a floral mandap beneath the sky, ideal for couples to exchange vows. The luxurious Grand Ballrooms accommodate up to 1000 guests, while the Terrace and garden areas ensure picturesque settings for photography and festivities.

Skilled wedding planners assist in designing tailored events, featuring expertly crafted cuisine ranging from regional Indian specialties to international delights. Attention to detail, from floral arrangements to personalized desserts, elevates each celebration.

