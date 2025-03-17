Left Menu

Farewell to Literary Legend: Remembering Ramakanta Rath

Renowned Odia poet and former bureaucrat Ramakanta Rath passed away at 90. His illustrious career included contributions to modern Odia literature, serving as chief secretary, and receiving numerous awards, including the Padma Bhushan. Rath's passing was mourned by many leaders and his works remain celebrated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The literary world bid farewell to a towering figure on Monday as Ramakanta Rath's mortal remains were consigned to flames at Swargadwar in Puri. Rath, a celebrated Odia poet and former top bureaucrat, passed away on Sunday at the age of 90.

His son, Pinaki, lit the funeral pyre, receiving full state honours from the Odisha Police. Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other dignitaries paid homage. Rath's contributions to Odia literature, highlighted by his classic 'Sri Radha', were lauded by leaders, including the Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rath's illustrious career included serving as Odisha's chief secretary from 1990 to 1992. His celebrated poetry collections, several translated into other languages, earned him the Padma Bhushan in 2006, among other accolades, cementing his legacy in the annals of literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

