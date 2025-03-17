Farewell to Literary Legend: Remembering Ramakanta Rath

The literary world bid farewell to a towering figure on Monday as Ramakanta Rath's mortal remains were consigned to flames at Swargadwar in Puri. Rath, a celebrated Odia poet and former top bureaucrat, passed away on Sunday at the age of 90.

His son, Pinaki, lit the funeral pyre, receiving full state honours from the Odisha Police. Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other dignitaries paid homage. Rath's contributions to Odia literature, highlighted by his classic 'Sri Radha', were lauded by leaders, including the Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rath's illustrious career included serving as Odisha's chief secretary from 1990 to 1992. His celebrated poetry collections, several translated into other languages, earned him the Padma Bhushan in 2006, among other accolades, cementing his legacy in the annals of literature.

