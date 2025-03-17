Khushi Advertising Unveils Brand Transformation: A New Era of High-Impact OOH Solutions

Khushi Advertising, a frontrunner in Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising in India, has unveiled an extensive brand transformation, presenting a new brand architecture and visual identity. The move signifies the company's dedication to offering integrated, high-impact OOH solutions nationwide, combining creativity, technology, and strategic insights.

The updated brand tagline, 'HIGH VISIBILITY. CRAFTED.', captures Khushi Advertising's expertise in leveraging location insights and data-driven strategies to connect brands with their audience across variegated OOH formats. The rebrand also includes distinct logos for six key verticals—Cinema, Malls, Airports, Traditional & Digital OOH, Movie Marketing, and Corporate Parks—each delivering unique advertising solutions.

CEO Vishnu Telang and Director Pranay Shah emphasize that this evolution is not just cosmetic but a commitment to innovation, ensuring that Khushi stays at the forefront of the industry. Operating in 38 cities and towns, the company continues to push boundaries in cinema advertising and new specialized OOH avenues, enhancing clarity and maximizing brand engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)