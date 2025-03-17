Left Menu

Khushi Advertising Unveils Brand Transformation: A New Era of High-Impact OOH Solutions

Khushi Advertising, a leader in Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising, reveals a revamped brand identity and architecture to offer high-impact, integrated solutions across India. The transformation highlights its commitment to creativity and technology, introducing distinct verticals for specialized advertising in diverse consumer environments after two decades of growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:50 IST
Khushi Advertising Unveils Brand Transformation: A New Era of High-Impact OOH Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Khushi Advertising, a frontrunner in Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising in India, has unveiled an extensive brand transformation, presenting a new brand architecture and visual identity. The move signifies the company's dedication to offering integrated, high-impact OOH solutions nationwide, combining creativity, technology, and strategic insights.

The updated brand tagline, 'HIGH VISIBILITY. CRAFTED.', captures Khushi Advertising's expertise in leveraging location insights and data-driven strategies to connect brands with their audience across variegated OOH formats. The rebrand also includes distinct logos for six key verticals—Cinema, Malls, Airports, Traditional & Digital OOH, Movie Marketing, and Corporate Parks—each delivering unique advertising solutions.

CEO Vishnu Telang and Director Pranay Shah emphasize that this evolution is not just cosmetic but a commitment to innovation, ensuring that Khushi stays at the forefront of the industry. Operating in 38 cities and towns, the company continues to push boundaries in cinema advertising and new specialized OOH avenues, enhancing clarity and maximizing brand engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025