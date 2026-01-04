Left Menu

US Overthrows Maduro: Political Turmoil in Venezuela

The United States executed a large-scale operation in Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The U.S., under President Trump, plans to oversee Venezuela temporarily. The action has drawn criticism and raised tensions, with discussions of possible impacts on Cuba. Venezuelan leadership remains in dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 04-01-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 00:39 IST
US Overthrows Maduro: Political Turmoil in Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a surprising move, the United States launched a large-scale military strike in Venezuela early Saturday, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The Trump administration announced plans to temporarily manage Venezuela, drawing parallels to the 1990 U.S. invasion of Panama.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer criticized President Trump's actions as reckless, claiming the administration had misled Americans about military intentions in Venezuela. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted that Cuba might be the next target for similar action.

In response, Venezuela's UN ambassador, Samuel Reinaldo Moncada Acosta, condemned the strike as a colonial war and requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting. The situation in Venezuela remains tense as accusations of U.S. interventionism mount.

