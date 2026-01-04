Left Menu

Trump's Frustrations Over Russian Tensions and Venezuelan Politics

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. At Mar-a-Lago, Trump discussed the U.S. military operation in Venezuela, the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, and denied discussing Maduro with Putin in their recent call.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday voiced his dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He expressed initial optimism about swiftly resolving the war but now criticizes Putin over the high casualty count. This sentiment was shared during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, following a U.S. military operation in Venezuela that led to the arrest of its President, Nicolas Maduro.

When questioned about whether Maduro was discussed in his recent two-hour phone call with Putin, Trump clarified that it wasn't a topic of conversation. Meanwhile, Russia's foreign ministry criticized the removal of Maduro and his wife from their country, deeming U.S. actions aggressive and demanding their release.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio mentioned that Maduro had options to leave Venezuela but declined. Amid speculations, initial reports incorrectly suggested Ukraine targeted Putin in a drone attack, but it was later cleared by U.S. officials. Trump, annoyed by the stagnant progress of the Ukraine conflict since Russia's 2022 invasion, acknowledged the severe loss of life.

