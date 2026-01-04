Jammu & Kashmir Budget Session Kicks Off With Imminent Changes

The budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is set to begin on February 2, marked by an address from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, according to officials.

Ahead of the upcoming Ramzan period, the session, led by the Omar Abdullah government, will unfold in two distinct parts. The first session is expected before the start of Ramzan on February 18 or 19, with the second part following Eid-ul-Fitr.

In preparation for efficient proceedings, the Legislative Assembly Secretary has instructed MLAs to limit their submissions of starred questions, unstarred questions, bills, and resolutions by mid-January deadlines. Last year, after presenting the budget, Finance Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his intention to avoid future budget presentations during the Ramzan fast, suggesting adjustments to session scheduling.