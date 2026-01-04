Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Budget Session Kicks Off With Imminent Changes

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's budget session begins February 2 with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's address. The session will occur in two parts around the Ramzan period. Officials are managing legislative procedures ahead of time, and past experiences may influence session timings to accommodate Ramzan fasting schedules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-01-2026 00:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 00:42 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Budget Session Kicks Off With Imminent Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is set to begin on February 2, marked by an address from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, according to officials.

Ahead of the upcoming Ramzan period, the session, led by the Omar Abdullah government, will unfold in two distinct parts. The first session is expected before the start of Ramzan on February 18 or 19, with the second part following Eid-ul-Fitr.

In preparation for efficient proceedings, the Legislative Assembly Secretary has instructed MLAs to limit their submissions of starred questions, unstarred questions, bills, and resolutions by mid-January deadlines. Last year, after presenting the budget, Finance Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his intention to avoid future budget presentations during the Ramzan fast, suggesting adjustments to session scheduling.

TRENDING

1
Venezuelan Leadership Stands Firm Amidst Political Turmoil

Venezuelan Leadership Stands Firm Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
2
Venezuela's vice president demands US free Maduro and calls him the country's rightful leader during speech, reports AP.

Venezuela's vice president demands US free Maduro and calls him the country'...

 Global
3
Venezuela's Vice President Demands Maduro's Release

Venezuela's Vice President Demands Maduro's Release

 Venezuela
4
New Allegations Emerge in Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

New Allegations Emerge in Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026