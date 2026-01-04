Global Leaders React to U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

The international community has responded swiftly to the U.S. military strikes on Venezuela. The strikes have sparked a global conversation about the implications of such interventions, with numerous world leaders emphasizing the need for adherence to international law and democratic principles.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have called for peaceful transitions and warned against political instability. Meanwhile, Canadian and South African officials stress the importance of respecting international law and urge for a UN Security Council meeting to address the situation.

Reactions from other countries, including China, Brazil, and Russia, condemn the U.S. actions, considering them aggressive and a threat to Venezuela's sovereignty. The incident has underscored the delicate balance of international relations and heightened the urgency for diplomatic solutions.