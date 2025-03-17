Left Menu

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour: A Fusion of Fashion, Music, and Technology

The Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Vizag featured a dynamic blend of fashion, technology, and entertainment. Highlights included Akshat Bansal's innovative Bloni collection, Tamannaah Bhatia as a captivating showstopper, and Ritviz enhancing the atmosphere with his live music, all in collaboration with FDCI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vizag | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning display of innovation, the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, presented an exhilarating fusion of fashion, technology, and entertainment. The event highlighted designer Akshat Bansal's avant-garde Bloni collection, featuring cutting-edge designs that combined AI with high-tech textiles.

Adding to the electrifying ambiance, actress Tamannaah Bhatia dazzled as the evening's showstopper, channeling the bold vision of Bansal's creations on the runway. The atmosphere was further energized by a live performance from musical sensation Ritviz, creating a harmonious blend of style, sound, and modernity.

In partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India, the tour set a new milestone in immersive fashion experiences, cementing its position as a trailblazer in the industry. This unique showcase is now set to dazzle Guwahati audiences with its unbeatable convergence of innovation and artistry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

