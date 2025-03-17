Lakmē Fashion Week 2023: Celebrating 25 Years of Style and Innovation

The iconic Lakmē Fashion Week, in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), celebrates its 25th anniversary, opening on March 26, 2023. This year, renowned designers like Tarun Tahiliani and Shantnu Nikhil will present their latest pret labels, satisfying both style veterans and new fashion enthusiasts.

Anamika Khanna, supported by Lakmē, FDCI, and Reliance Brands, is set to open the gala with her AK|OK pret label, partnered with Lakmē 9to5 Hya-Matte range. Furthermore, emerging talents like Abhichiq, That Antique Piece, and Quarter will be spotlighted through NIF Global presents GenNext.

The week-long event promises diverse showcases and new partnerships, embracing sustainable fashion in collaboration with designers Eka, RKive City, and others. Each show will be streamed live on Lakmē, FDCI's social media, and JioTV, amplifying the reach of Indian fashion worldwide.

