Lee Dong-wook Redefines Romance in 'The Divorce Insurance'

South Korean icon Lee Dong-wook is redefining the romantic comedy landscape with his latest role in 'The Divorce Insurance.' Known for his diverse roles, Lee stars as Noh Ki-jun, a thrice divorced insurance employee, in the forthcoming Prime Video series.

Unlike his previous action-heavy roles, the actor relished the opportunity to portray a character with a magical charm, capable of uplifting those around him. In a group interview, Lee highlighted the absence of action sequences, allowing him to focus on the nuances of Ki-jun's personality.

The series ventures into fresh territory, challenging conventional views around divorce. Lee suggests that divorce can symbolize a new beginning, emphasizing personal growth and self-love. 'The Divorce Insurance' arrives on Prime Video in India on March 31, featuring a star-studded cast including Lee Joo-bin and Lee Kwang-soo.

(With inputs from agencies.)