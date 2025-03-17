Lee Dong-wook Redefines Romance in 'The Divorce Insurance'
South Korean actor Lee Dong-wook stars in the upcoming series 'The Divorce Insurance,' playing Noh Ki-jun, a thrice divorced insurance worker. The series explores divorce from a new perspective, aiming to change perceptions about divorce. Lee delights in the absence of action sequences, focusing instead on character charm.
South Korean icon Lee Dong-wook is redefining the romantic comedy landscape with his latest role in 'The Divorce Insurance.' Known for his diverse roles, Lee stars as Noh Ki-jun, a thrice divorced insurance employee, in the forthcoming Prime Video series.
Unlike his previous action-heavy roles, the actor relished the opportunity to portray a character with a magical charm, capable of uplifting those around him. In a group interview, Lee highlighted the absence of action sequences, allowing him to focus on the nuances of Ki-jun's personality.
The series ventures into fresh territory, challenging conventional views around divorce. Lee suggests that divorce can symbolize a new beginning, emphasizing personal growth and self-love. 'The Divorce Insurance' arrives on Prime Video in India on March 31, featuring a star-studded cast including Lee Joo-bin and Lee Kwang-soo.
