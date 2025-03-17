Milestones of Compassion: 60 Years of Blue Cross

In a landmark ceremony held in Chennai on March 15, 2025, 'Memories and Milestones,' a book documenting the 60-year history of the Blue Cross, was officially released. Authored by historian V. Sriram and Lashman, the book narrates the achievements and challenges faced by this pioneering animal welfare organization.

Notable personalities graced the event, including Hon’ble Mr. Justice P.N. Prakash and animal rights activist Mrs. Maneka Gandhi. During the event, Dr. Chinny Krishna, co-founder of Blue Cross, highlighted the organization's numerous revolutionary initiatives, such as the globally recognized Animal Birth Control program.

From launching humane sterilization techniques to receiving the Platinum Level transparency certification, Blue Cross has spearheaded various groundbreaking efforts in animal welfare. The organization's sustained efforts over six decades showcase the dedication of its volunteers and the invaluable support from individuals like Mrs. Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)