Derby Jeans Community Unveils Flagship Store with Tailor Studio in Chennai

Derby Jeans Community, a leading denim brand in India, has launched its flagship denim store in Chennai, marking a significant milestone in the industry. The store, inaugurated by actor Gautham Karthik, is the first in Tamil Nadu to combine a ready-to-wear line with a tailor studio.

CEO Vijay Kapoor highlighted the store's unique offerings, which focus on personalized and inclusive fashion. Emphasizing precision and individuality, the store aims to deliver world-class denim that caters to diverse sizes, shapes, and skin tones.

Since its inception in 1994, Derby Jeans has evolved into a community brand, uniting fashion enthusiasts with a passion for heritage and contemporary style. With over 55 stores in Tamil Nadu, the company plans an aggressive expansion across southern India, aligning with sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)