Left Menu

Derby Jeans Community Unveils Flagship Store with Tailor Studio in Chennai

Derby Jeans Community, a renowned Indian denim brand, opened a flagship store with a tailor studio in Chennai. This unique establishment offers both ready-made and bespoke jeans, focusing on personalized fashion and craftsmanship. CEO Vijay Kapoor emphasizes Derby's commitment to quality, innovation, and community-driven fashion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:16 IST
Derby Jeans Community Unveils Flagship Store with Tailor Studio in Chennai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Derby Jeans Community, a leading denim brand in India, has launched its flagship denim store in Chennai, marking a significant milestone in the industry. The store, inaugurated by actor Gautham Karthik, is the first in Tamil Nadu to combine a ready-to-wear line with a tailor studio.

CEO Vijay Kapoor highlighted the store's unique offerings, which focus on personalized and inclusive fashion. Emphasizing precision and individuality, the store aims to deliver world-class denim that caters to diverse sizes, shapes, and skin tones.

Since its inception in 1994, Derby Jeans has evolved into a community brand, uniting fashion enthusiasts with a passion for heritage and contemporary style. With over 55 stores in Tamil Nadu, the company plans an aggressive expansion across southern India, aligning with sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025