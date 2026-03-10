Screening Spectacle: Celebrating Indian Cinema in Singapore

The Indian High Commission in Singapore is commemorating International Women's Day by screening the Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal film 'Raazi' on March 15, as a highlight of the Indian Film Festival 2026. Additional showings include 'Roja' and 'Soorarai Pottru' slated for April 5 at the Festive Arts Theatre.

Promoted annually by the High Commission, the festival fosters cultural and people-to-people connections between India and Singapore. The current edition, organized in collaboration with the Singapore Film Society, spans from January 23 to March 8 and features 21 films in eight Indian languages, ranging from classics to modern blockbusters.

Reflecting on the success of its inaugural event in 2025, the festival has expanded. Additional screenings of audience favorites like 'Boong', '3 Idiots', and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' were held on March 8. Observers note these events strengthen the diplomatic and cultural ties initiated a century ago between the two nations.

