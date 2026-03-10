Uttar Pradesh Greenlights Ayodhya Sports Complex Plan

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has sanctioned a land transfer for the construction of a sports complex in Ayodhya, according to a state government statement released on Tuesday. The upcoming facility will be part of the Chief Minister Vaishwik Nagarodaya Yojana.

Chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the cabinet meeting approved the transfer of a 2,500 square meter area from Nazul land located in Mohalla Vashishtha Kund, Ayodhya, to the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation. The transfer comes without cost, albeit with specific conditions and restrictions.

The move, initiated by a proposal from the Ayodhya District Magistrate following a request from the Municipal Commissioner, seeks to enhance sports facilities for local residents. The government clarified that this land transfer, meant to improve infrastructure for the youth, is not to be considered a future precedent.

