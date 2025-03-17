Remembering the Tri-State Tornado: A Tale of Survival and Resilience

The Tri-State Tornado, striking on March 18, 1925, etched its haunting legacy as the deadliest in U.S. recorded history, claiming 695 lives across Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana.

Communities were left unrecognizable, and Murphysboro, Illinois, along with several other towns, was devastated, with infrastructure and homes flattened.

The centennial commemoration by Jackson County Historical Society serves as a poignant reminder of the immense resilience shown by those who chose to rebuild and remain rooted to the perished grounds they once called home.

(With inputs from agencies.)