Box Office Triumph: 'The Diplomat' with John Abraham

The newly released film 'The Diplomat', featuring John Abraham in the lead role, has garnered notable attention with a box office collection of Rs 13.45 crore in just three days since its launch, as reported by the producers on Monday.

The film, which also stars Sadia Khateeb, is based on true events and directed by Shivam Nair. According to a post by production house T-Series, the film opened with Rs 4.03 crore on Friday, followed by consecutive earnings of Rs 4.68 crore and Rs 4.74 crore over the subsequent days.

'The Diplomat', depicting the life of diplomat JP Singh, is produced by Abraham's JA Entertainment alongside T-Series, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures, and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

