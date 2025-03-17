Left Menu

Box Office Triumph: 'The Diplomat' with John Abraham

'The Diplomat', starring John Abraham, grossed Rs 13.45 crore in three days post-release. Directed by Shivam Nair and featuring Sadia Khateeb, the film relates real events. Released under T-Series among others, it saw promising box office numbers, with Rs 4.03 crore on its opening day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:19 IST
Box Office Triumph: 'The Diplomat' with John Abraham
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The newly released film 'The Diplomat', featuring John Abraham in the lead role, has garnered notable attention with a box office collection of Rs 13.45 crore in just three days since its launch, as reported by the producers on Monday.

The film, which also stars Sadia Khateeb, is based on true events and directed by Shivam Nair. According to a post by production house T-Series, the film opened with Rs 4.03 crore on Friday, followed by consecutive earnings of Rs 4.68 crore and Rs 4.74 crore over the subsequent days.

'The Diplomat', depicting the life of diplomat JP Singh, is produced by Abraham's JA Entertainment alongside T-Series, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures, and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

