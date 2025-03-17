Mamata Banerjee's Controversial London Invitation: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been invited by two esteemed UK academic institutions, the London School of Economics and the Mile End Institute at Queen Mary University, for a series of discussions with students and faculty during her upcoming visit to England.

Banerjee's itinerary includes a lecture scheduled on March 27 at an affiliated college of the University of Oxford, which has sparked controversy. The BJP alleges that Banerjee falsely claimed she would speak at the main Oxford campus, an act they believe misleads the public and tarnishes India's reputation.

While in London, Banerjee is expected to address industrialists, encouraging investments in West Bengal. This visit marks her second trip to London, following a business meeting in Edinburgh in 2017. She will return to Kolkata on March 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)