Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Controversial London Invitation: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is invited by the London School of Economics and Queen Mary University during her England visit. She is scheduled to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford. The BJP criticizes her claiming she misrepresented her Oxford engagement. Banerjee will also meet industrialists for investment talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:43 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Controversial London Invitation: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
Invitation
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been invited by two esteemed UK academic institutions, the London School of Economics and the Mile End Institute at Queen Mary University, for a series of discussions with students and faculty during her upcoming visit to England.

Banerjee's itinerary includes a lecture scheduled on March 27 at an affiliated college of the University of Oxford, which has sparked controversy. The BJP alleges that Banerjee falsely claimed she would speak at the main Oxford campus, an act they believe misleads the public and tarnishes India's reputation.

While in London, Banerjee is expected to address industrialists, encouraging investments in West Bengal. This visit marks her second trip to London, following a business meeting in Edinburgh in 2017. She will return to Kolkata on March 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025