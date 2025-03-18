Left Menu

My Chef in Crime: Culinary Clues and Forensic Feasts

My Chef in Crime is a new crime drama series by CreAsia Studio that uniquely melds forensic science with culinary arts. Primed for release by VISION+, it features a former forensic investigator turned chef collaborating with a detective to solve crimes, set against diverse Asian food backgrounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:16 IST
My Chef in Crime: Culinary Clues and Forensic Feasts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

CreAsia Studio, in collaboration with Banijay Entertainment, has unveiled an innovative crime drama series titled 'My Chef in Crime', uniquely combining forensic science with culinary expertise for the Indonesian audience.

Produced by CreAsia Studio and conceptualized by Thai producer Pornmanus Rattanavich alongside scriptwriter Nitikarn Pinmuangngarm, the series is directed by Indonesian director Sondang Pratama.

The show, set to premiere on VISION+, revolves around a former forensic investigator turned chef accused of murder, who uses food science to prove his innocence with the help of a detective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

