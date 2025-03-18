Left Menu

Legendary Queen and Icons Herbie Hancock and Barbara Hannigan Win 2025 Polar Music Prize

The 2025 Polar Music Prize has been awarded to British rock band Queen, American jazz pianist Herbie Hancock, and Canadian soprano/conductor Barbara Hannigan. Queen was celebrated for their unique sound and massive album sales, while Hancock and Hannigan were recognized for their contributions to jazz and opera respectively.

The prestigious 2025 Polar Music Prize has honored a trio of musical giants: Queen, the iconic British rock band; Herbie Hancock, the esteemed American jazz pianist; and Barbara Hannigan, the renowned Canadian soprano and conductor. Announced on Tuesday, the award recognizes their significant contributions to music and culture.

Queen, formed in 1970, became a global sensation with its distinctive sound. Known for hits like 'We Will Rock You' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' the band, led by Freddie Mercury, captured the hearts of millions. Their legacy includes over 300 million album sales and an unforgettable Live Aid performance in 1985.

The polar accolade was shared with jazz maestro Herbie Hancock, notable for collaborations with Miles Davis, and Barbara Hannigan, celebrated for her prowess in opera and conducting. Established by Stig Anderson, the mastermind behind Sweden's ABBA, the Polar Music Prize is a pinnacle of musical recognition, previously awarded to legends such as McCartney, Dylan, and John.

(With inputs from agencies.)

