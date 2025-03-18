Left Menu

Somaiya Vidyavihar University's SIIF 2025: A Hub of Innovation and Impact

Somaiya Vidyavihar University concluded the SIIF 2025, highlighting innovation, sustainability, and community impact on its robust zero-waste campus. The event hosted innovators, students, and industry leaders to foster collaborations, discussions, and entrepreneurial partnerships. It included multifaceted activities focused on sustainable fashion, health, XR technology, and social impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Somaiya Vidyavihar University recently wrapped up its highly anticipated Somaiya Innovation & Impact Festival (SIIF) 2025 at its sustainable campus. The two-day event attracted over 5,000 students and featured 109 innovators and 50 investors, promoting a comprehensive agenda of innovation and community empowerment.

The festival incorporated various themes such as Maker Mela, Darwin, and Nazariya, with a focus on conversations, collaborations, and creativity. Renowned speakers like Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani and Prof. Ramesh Raskar offered insights into entrepreneurship. Participants engaged in discussions on sustainable fashion, healthcare innovations, and urban development.

The event's highlights included XR technology showcases, the launch of the Conscious Creators Community Manifesto, and pioneering solutions in water conservation. Diverse activities rounded out the festival, such as art workshops and a vibrant Drum Circle event. Organizers emphasized a commitment to sustainability, marking the festival as a significant step towards a more inclusive future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

