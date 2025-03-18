Left Menu

Star Kids Face Trolls: Karan Johar & Gippy Grewal Defend 'Nadaaniyan'

Karan Johar and Gippy Grewal address criticism of star kids Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's debut in 'Nadaaniyan'. While Johar dismisses the backlash as part of industry's nature, Grewal encourages resilience, comparing it to early skepticism faced by established actors. The film continues to stream on Netflix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:12 IST
Star Kids Face Trolls: Karan Johar & Gippy Grewal Defend 'Nadaaniyan'
Karan Johar (Image source/Karan's team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing backlash faced by newcomers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor over their performances in the film 'Nadaaniyan', produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, prominent figures from the industry have spoken out in their defense.

On Tuesday, during the trailer launch of the Punjabi film 'Akaal' in Mumbai, Karan Johar addressed the criticisms directed at the actors. He quoted a famous adage, suggesting that audience backlash is inevitable and should not be a cause of concern. Johar stated, "It's part of their job to critique, and there's no conspiracy against the film. Trollers often have personal issues they project onto the creators."

Meanwhile, Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal supported the film's talent, recalling the early underestimation of now-successful projects like 'Carry On Jatta'. Reflecting on the struggles of new actors, he remarked, "Criticism is part of the journey, and perseverance leads to proving one's worth, much like seasoned actors have done." Available on Netflix, 'Nadaaniyan' also stars Suniel Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, and Mahima Chaudhry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025