Star Kids Face Trolls: Karan Johar & Gippy Grewal Defend 'Nadaaniyan'

Amid the ongoing backlash faced by newcomers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor over their performances in the film 'Nadaaniyan', produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, prominent figures from the industry have spoken out in their defense.

On Tuesday, during the trailer launch of the Punjabi film 'Akaal' in Mumbai, Karan Johar addressed the criticisms directed at the actors. He quoted a famous adage, suggesting that audience backlash is inevitable and should not be a cause of concern. Johar stated, "It's part of their job to critique, and there's no conspiracy against the film. Trollers often have personal issues they project onto the creators."

Meanwhile, Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal supported the film's talent, recalling the early underestimation of now-successful projects like 'Carry On Jatta'. Reflecting on the struggles of new actors, he remarked, "Criticism is part of the journey, and perseverance leads to proving one's worth, much like seasoned actors have done." Available on Netflix, 'Nadaaniyan' also stars Suniel Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, and Mahima Chaudhry.

