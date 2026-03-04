Left Menu

Netflix and Artists Equity Forge Innovative Streaming Partnership

Artists Equity, led by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, has entered a multi-year streaming deal with Netflix, following their successful collaboration on 'The Rip.' This partnership allows Artists Equity to enhance its creative process and distribute films widely, complementing their existing theatrical agreement with Sony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-03-2026 09:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 09:17 IST
Netflix and Artists Equity Forge Innovative Streaming Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Artists Equity, spearheaded by Hollywood luminaries Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, has secured a multi-year streaming agreement with Netflix. This deal positions the production banner to continue its momentum following the success of 'The Rip,' a crime thriller that garnered top rankings on the streaming platform.

The agreement further strengthens Artists Equity's strategic endeavors, allowing them to produce and distribute high-profile projects like Affleck's upcoming directorial venture 'Animals.' This film, set for release later this year, will feature notable performances from Kerry Washington and Gillian Anderson, cementing the dynamic partnership with Netflix.

This latest development comes on the heels of a parallel agreement with Sony for theatrical releases, showcasing Artists Equity's adaptive approach to film distribution. Decisions on whether projects will fall under the Netflix streaming or Sony theatrical categories will be determined collaboratively, ensuring the best outcome for each production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Battle for Congress: Texas Primaries Showcase Shifts in U.S. Political Landscape

Battle for Congress: Texas Primaries Showcase Shifts in U.S. Political Lands...

 Global
2
China Sets Course for Tech Dominance in Five-Year Plan

China Sets Course for Tech Dominance in Five-Year Plan

 China
3
Coco Gauff Voices Concerns Over Middle East Conflict Impact on Tennis

Coco Gauff Voices Concerns Over Middle East Conflict Impact on Tennis

 Global
4
Asia's Stock Slump: A Perfect Storm of Geopolitical Tensions and Market Dynamics

Asia's Stock Slump: A Perfect Storm of Geopolitical Tensions and Market Dyna...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026