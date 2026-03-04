Netflix and Artists Equity Forge Innovative Streaming Partnership

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Artists Equity, spearheaded by Hollywood luminaries Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, has secured a multi-year streaming agreement with Netflix. This deal positions the production banner to continue its momentum following the success of 'The Rip,' a crime thriller that garnered top rankings on the streaming platform.

The agreement further strengthens Artists Equity's strategic endeavors, allowing them to produce and distribute high-profile projects like Affleck's upcoming directorial venture 'Animals.' This film, set for release later this year, will feature notable performances from Kerry Washington and Gillian Anderson, cementing the dynamic partnership with Netflix.

This latest development comes on the heels of a parallel agreement with Sony for theatrical releases, showcasing Artists Equity's adaptive approach to film distribution. Decisions on whether projects will fall under the Netflix streaming or Sony theatrical categories will be determined collaboratively, ensuring the best outcome for each production.

