Build Bharat Expo 2025: A Hub for Innovation and Growth

The 'Build Bharat Expo 2025' in New Delhi, organized by the Indian Industries Association, will see over 1,000 entrepreneurs and 500 architects presenting innovations to boost MSMEs across various sectors. Supported by regional governments, the event will attract global delegations from over 34 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Build Bharat Expo 2025' is set to kick off in New Delhi on Wednesday, with more than 1,000 entrepreneurs and 500 architects showcasing their innovations over three days. The event is spearheaded by the Indian Industries Association and aims to bolster micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the nation.

The expo, held at Bharat Mandapam, will house over 151 stalls displaying a variety of products, including green energy solutions, agricultural advancements, and cutting-edge construction materials. The IIA's national president, Neeraj Singhal, emphasized the expo's focus on promoting the latest technologies and exploring business opportunities in the industrial sector.

Significantly, the exhibition will draw more than 15,000 domestic business visitors and key international representatives from 34 countries, underscoring its global appeal. Support from both the central government and regional administrations further highlights its importance in fostering international trade and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

