Ravi Shastri's Ancestral Pilgrimage: A Tradition of Devotion
Former cricketer Ravi Shastri visited the Erlapadi Karvalu Vishnumurthy temple in Karkala with his family. Rituals were held for the Naga deity and Lord Vishnumurthy. Shastri, who visits annually, has strong ancestral ties to the area and recalled his late cousin's dedication to the temple's growth.
Ravi Shastri, the former Indian cricketer and coach, made a significant visit to the Erlapadi Karvalu Vishnumurthy temple in Karkala, Udupi district, on Tuesday, alongside his family.
During the visit, traditional rituals such as Panchamrita Abhisheka, Kalapokta Puja, and Nagatambila Seva were conducted for the temple's revered Naga deity, followed by an elaborate Mahapooja dedicated to Lord Vishnumurthy.
Shastri has made a total of 13 visits to the Karvalu Temple from 2007 to 2025, honoring the Naga deity each time. His visits were once accompanied by his cousin, the late journalist Manohar Prasad, whom Shastri fondly remembered for his devotion to the temple's development.
