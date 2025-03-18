Ravi Shastri's Ancestral Pilgrimage: A Tradition of Devotion

Ravi Shastri, the former Indian cricketer and coach, made a significant visit to the Erlapadi Karvalu Vishnumurthy temple in Karkala, Udupi district, on Tuesday, alongside his family.

During the visit, traditional rituals such as Panchamrita Abhisheka, Kalapokta Puja, and Nagatambila Seva were conducted for the temple's revered Naga deity, followed by an elaborate Mahapooja dedicated to Lord Vishnumurthy.

Shastri has made a total of 13 visits to the Karvalu Temple from 2007 to 2025, honoring the Naga deity each time. His visits were once accompanied by his cousin, the late journalist Manohar Prasad, whom Shastri fondly remembered for his devotion to the temple's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)