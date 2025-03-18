Reliving 'Lamhe': A Timeless Romance Returns to Cinemas

'Lamhe', the iconic musical romantic drama featuring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor, is poised for a grand re-release in theaters on March 21. The film, originally helmed by industry legend Yash Chopra in 1991, showcased Sridevi in a dual role alongside Kapoor.

Announcing the news on social media, Anil Kapoor expressed excitement about the movie's return to the big screen, describing it as 'timeless then, timeless now'. He shared the announcement with a teaser poster, engaging fans for its theater re-launch.

Produced by Yash Raj Films and co-written by Honey Irani and Rahi Masoom Raza, the film's re-release will allow audiences to once again experience the magic of acting legends including Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, and Deepak Malhotra. Kapoor will also appear in the upcoming project 'Subedaar' by Suresh Triveni.

(With inputs from agencies.)