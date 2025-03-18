Left Menu

Reliving 'Lamhe': A Timeless Romance Returns to Cinemas

'Lamhe', a classic musical romantic drama starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor, will be re-released in cinemas on March 21. Directed by Yash Chopra, this 1991 film features Sridevi in a dual role alongside Kapoor. Anil Kapoor announced the re-release on Instagram, celebrating its timeless appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:45 IST
Reliving 'Lamhe': A Timeless Romance Returns to Cinemas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Lamhe', the iconic musical romantic drama featuring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor, is poised for a grand re-release in theaters on March 21. The film, originally helmed by industry legend Yash Chopra in 1991, showcased Sridevi in a dual role alongside Kapoor.

Announcing the news on social media, Anil Kapoor expressed excitement about the movie's return to the big screen, describing it as 'timeless then, timeless now'. He shared the announcement with a teaser poster, engaging fans for its theater re-launch.

Produced by Yash Raj Films and co-written by Honey Irani and Rahi Masoom Raza, the film's re-release will allow audiences to once again experience the magic of acting legends including Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, and Deepak Malhotra. Kapoor will also appear in the upcoming project 'Subedaar' by Suresh Triveni.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025