Left Menu

Colin Farrell in Talks for 'Sgt. Rock' as Daniel Craig Exits, Plus Farrell's New Romance Drama with Margot Robbie

Actor Colin Farrell may return to DC Studios for the 'Sgt. Rock' film directed by Luca Guadagnino, after Daniel Craig's exit. Farrell also stars alongside Margot Robbie in 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey', now releasing September 19. Farrell's role in 'The Penguin' has earned him critical acclaim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:40 IST
Colin Farrell in Talks for 'Sgt. Rock' as Daniel Craig Exits, Plus Farrell's New Romance Drama with Margot Robbie
Colin Farrell (Image Source: X/@colinfarrell10). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Colin Farrell, famed for his role as the DC villain in 'The Penguin', is negotiating a return to the DC universe in 'Sgt. Rock', a World War II film directed by Luca Guadagnino. The discussions follow Daniel Craig's departure from the project, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier, DC Studios executives James Gunn and Peter Safran mentioned that Craig was never offered the role. They stated production would kick off this summer if the 'perfect actor' was found. 'Sgt. Rock', a creation of Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, debuted in 1959 and became one of DC's longest-running comics.

Screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, known for his work on Guadagnino's projects, penned the script. Farrell's portrayal of Penguin in 'The Batman' and its HBO spinoff earned him numerous awards, including the SAG and Golden Globe Awards. Additionally, Sony Pictures has set a new release date for 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey', featuring Farrell and Margot Robbie, slated for September 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025