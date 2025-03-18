Colin Farrell in Talks for 'Sgt. Rock' as Daniel Craig Exits, Plus Farrell's New Romance Drama with Margot Robbie

Actor Colin Farrell, famed for his role as the DC villain in 'The Penguin', is negotiating a return to the DC universe in 'Sgt. Rock', a World War II film directed by Luca Guadagnino. The discussions follow Daniel Craig's departure from the project, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier, DC Studios executives James Gunn and Peter Safran mentioned that Craig was never offered the role. They stated production would kick off this summer if the 'perfect actor' was found. 'Sgt. Rock', a creation of Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, debuted in 1959 and became one of DC's longest-running comics.

Screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, known for his work on Guadagnino's projects, penned the script. Farrell's portrayal of Penguin in 'The Batman' and its HBO spinoff earned him numerous awards, including the SAG and Golden Globe Awards. Additionally, Sony Pictures has set a new release date for 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey', featuring Farrell and Margot Robbie, slated for September 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)