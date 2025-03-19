Left Menu

Tesla Under Siege: The Complex Legacy of Musk and Trump

Tesla properties and vehicles have become targets of violence, with attacks and vandalism reported across the U.S. and abroad. These incidents have increased since President Trump involved Musk in his administration. Despite the backlash, Tesla users stand by their vehicles staunchly, as politics and identity clash.

19-03-2025
Tesla, the electric-vehicle powerhouse, faces rising attacks, with showrooms and cars being targeted by Molotov cocktails and bullets. Experts note a pattern emerging since Elon Musk was appointed to lead a new government efficiency department by President Trump. This role has inadvertently made Tesla a focal point for protests.

Recent months have seen Tesla showrooms and vehicles vandalized in cities known for their progressive politics. While previously an icon of innovation, Tesla's association with Trump has shifted perception. Owners, including a U.S. senator, are selling their cars, while others sport stickers to mark pre-Musk era purchases.

The White House, supporting Musk, has labeled the incidents as 'domestic terror.' Both Tesla and the government vow to counter the violence, sparking investigations into possible coordinated efforts behind the attacks. However, some experts argue that these attacks, focused on property over people, don't merit priority compared to other threats.

