Left Menu

Haryana Assembly Applauds Astronaut Sunita Williams' Safe Return

The Haryana Assembly lauded NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' safe return to Earth after an unexpectedly extended mission on the International Space Station. The resolution expressed happiness over the achievement, highlighting Williams' Indian roots and contributions. Alongside fellow astronauts, she completed a 286-day mission, significantly longer than anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:53 IST
Haryana Assembly Applauds Astronaut Sunita Williams' Safe Return
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Assembly on Wednesday celebrated the safe return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her Crew-9 colleagues from a prolonged mission aboard the International Space Station. A resolution expressing joy over their return was moved by Energy and Transport Minister Anil Vij during the budget session.

Williams, along with astronauts Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, landed safely on Earth, touching down off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft. Their return marked the end of a mission extended to over nine months due to technical issues.

Boeing's Starliner capsule, initially scheduled for their return, had to leave without them due to helium leaks and thruster failures. Minister Vij acknowledged Williams' Indian heritage and proposed a formal expression of joy from the assembly, which was unanimously agreed upon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025