Haryana Assembly Applauds Astronaut Sunita Williams' Safe Return
The Haryana Assembly lauded NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' safe return to Earth after an unexpectedly extended mission on the International Space Station. The resolution expressed happiness over the achievement, highlighting Williams' Indian roots and contributions. Alongside fellow astronauts, she completed a 286-day mission, significantly longer than anticipated.
The Haryana Assembly on Wednesday celebrated the safe return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her Crew-9 colleagues from a prolonged mission aboard the International Space Station. A resolution expressing joy over their return was moved by Energy and Transport Minister Anil Vij during the budget session.
Williams, along with astronauts Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, landed safely on Earth, touching down off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft. Their return marked the end of a mission extended to over nine months due to technical issues.
Boeing's Starliner capsule, initially scheduled for their return, had to leave without them due to helium leaks and thruster failures. Minister Vij acknowledged Williams' Indian heritage and proposed a formal expression of joy from the assembly, which was unanimously agreed upon.
