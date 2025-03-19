Left Menu

Rediscovering India's Literary Treasures: The Early Classic Stories Series

HarperCollins Publishers India introduces The Early Classic Stories Series, curated by Mini Krishnan, featuring translated regional short stories from India. This collection brings to life narratives from the late 19th to mid-20th centuries, depicting social dynamics and timeless themes. Translators include Susheela Punitha and Leelawati Mohapatra.

In an exciting literary venture, HarperCollins Publishers India debuts The Early Classic Stories Series, edited by Mini Krishnan. This new release highlights captivating translations of regional short stories from across India, authored from the late 19th to mid-20th centuries.

The series showcases the intricate tapestry of Indian society, exploring themes of caste, class, and human relationships. Through expert translation, the stories capture the vibrancy and complexity of regional languages, inviting readers into an India of yesteryears.

Translators like Sahitya Akademi Award winner Susheela Punitha, Leelawati Mohapatra, and others have realized this vision through their skillful translations. HarperCollins India proudly claims this endeavor as a significant contribution to preserving and sharing India's rich storytelling heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

