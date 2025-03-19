Left Menu

Debate Heats Up Over Aurangzeb's Tomb in Maharashtra

Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) urges the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb's protected status to prevent unrest. Tensions rose in Nagpur amid claims of religious text desecration. Shiv Sena criticizes BJP's focus on historical issues, alleging attempts to undermine Maratha figures' legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:02 IST
The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) has urged the Center to revoke the protected status of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district to prevent potential riots.

Tensions boiled over in Nagpur following unsubstantiated claims of religious desecration, coinciding with the release of the movie 'Chhaava', depicting Sambhaji Maharaj's life.

Shiv Sena accuses the BJP of exploiting historical figures for political gain, criticizing the priority given to Aurangzeb over Maratha heroes like Chhatrapati Shivaji and Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

(With inputs from agencies.)

