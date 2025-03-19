Debate Heats Up Over Aurangzeb's Tomb in Maharashtra
Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) urges the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb's protected status to prevent unrest. Tensions rose in Nagpur amid claims of religious text desecration. Shiv Sena criticizes BJP's focus on historical issues, alleging attempts to undermine Maratha figures' legacy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:02 IST
- Country:
- India
The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) has urged the Center to revoke the protected status of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district to prevent potential riots.
Tensions boiled over in Nagpur following unsubstantiated claims of religious desecration, coinciding with the release of the movie 'Chhaava', depicting Sambhaji Maharaj's life.
Shiv Sena accuses the BJP of exploiting historical figures for political gain, criticizing the priority given to Aurangzeb over Maratha heroes like Chhatrapati Shivaji and Chhatrapati Sambhaji.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chariots Instead of Elephants: Kerala's Temple Festival Shift
2020 Delhi Riots: BJP's Kapil Mishra is being 'framed', police tells court
Remembering Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj: A Legacy of Courage and Sacrifice
Supreme Court Orders Progress Report in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Cases
Modi Clears the Air: Gujarat Riots and Justice Prevails