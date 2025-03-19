Debate Heats Up Over Aurangzeb's Tomb in Maharashtra

The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) has urged the Center to revoke the protected status of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district to prevent potential riots.

Tensions boiled over in Nagpur following unsubstantiated claims of religious desecration, coinciding with the release of the movie 'Chhaava', depicting Sambhaji Maharaj's life.

Shiv Sena accuses the BJP of exploiting historical figures for political gain, criticizing the priority given to Aurangzeb over Maratha heroes like Chhatrapati Shivaji and Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

(With inputs from agencies.)