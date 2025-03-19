Unyielding Spirit: Imane Khelif Stands Firm Amid Gender Controversy

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif remains unfazed by President Donald Trump's stance on transgender policies in sports. She is resolute in her determination to defend her gold medal at the Los Angeles Olympics despite the controversy surrounding gender eligibility.

During an interview with ITV, Khelif addressed the issue candidly, dismissing the relevance of Trump's policies by stating they do not concern or intimidate her. She expressed her unwavering focus on securing another gold medal at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Khelif, along with fellow boxer Lin Yu-ting, has faced allegations of being transgender, despite consistent defense from the International Olympic Committee. Both athletes were disqualified from the 2023 world championships by the Russian-backed International Boxing Association. Khelif asserts her identity as a woman, contesting the misinformation campaign and emphasizing her lifelong identity as female.

