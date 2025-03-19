Left Menu

Standoff at Punjab-Haryana Border: Farmers Detained Amid Protests

Several farmer leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, were detained by Punjab Police in Mohali en route to protest sites. A meeting with a central delegation was inconclusive, with future talks set for May 4. Heavy police presence and barricading have escalated tensions.

Updated: 19-03-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:55 IST
Standoff at Punjab-Haryana Border: Farmers Detained Amid Protests
In a dramatic turn of events, Punjab Police detained several farmer leaders, notably Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, in Mohali as they headed towards protest locations at Shambhu and Khanauri.

These detentions followed an inconclusive meeting in Chandigarh with a central delegation, where Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized ongoing talks, scheduling the next dialogue for May 4.

A significant police force has been positioned at the protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border, heightening tensions among farmers, who remain resolute in their demands and protests.

