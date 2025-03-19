Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: North Macedonia's Youth in Mourning

A devastating nightclub fire in North Macedonia has claimed 59 lives, mostly young people. The tragedy has sparked grief, anger, and protests among the youth. Amid economic challenges and a shrinking population, young people are expressing their frustration while showing resilience and solidarity in the aftermath.

Updated: 19-03-2025 19:33 IST
A tragic fire at a nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, over the weekend has left the nation in mourning. The blaze claimed 59 lives, primarily young people enjoying a night out at Club Pulse. The tragedy has highlighted the nation's youth's frustrations and economic struggles.

Among those feeling the impact is Mila Krstevska, a 14-year-old in Skopje, who voiced her disappointment with the country's situation. With an unemployment rate of 12.8% and many young people seeking opportunities abroad, the fire has become a poignant symbol of North Macedonia's broader challenges.

In response to the disaster, candlelight vigils and protests have been held nationwide, led by the youth. Social worker Tanja Marcekic noted the resilience and solidarity among the young, suggesting that their activism might lead to positive change. The incident has profoundly affected every family in Kocani, sparking a call for justice and reform.

