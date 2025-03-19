Tragedy Strikes: North Macedonia's Youth in Mourning

A tragic fire at a nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, over the weekend has left the nation in mourning. The blaze claimed 59 lives, primarily young people enjoying a night out at Club Pulse. The tragedy has highlighted the nation's youth's frustrations and economic struggles.

Among those feeling the impact is Mila Krstevska, a 14-year-old in Skopje, who voiced her disappointment with the country's situation. With an unemployment rate of 12.8% and many young people seeking opportunities abroad, the fire has become a poignant symbol of North Macedonia's broader challenges.

In response to the disaster, candlelight vigils and protests have been held nationwide, led by the youth. Social worker Tanja Marcekic noted the resilience and solidarity among the young, suggesting that their activism might lead to positive change. The incident has profoundly affected every family in Kocani, sparking a call for justice and reform.

