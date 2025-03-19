Left Menu

India's Balancing Act: Honoring Major Bob Khathing's Legacy

India is navigating its global position with a balance of hard and soft power, inspired by Major Bob Khathing's ideals. At a memorial event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commemorated Khathing's contributions to India's history and the northeast. The event highlighted Khathing's impact on diplomacy and national unity.

The event, marking the legacy of Khathing, celebrated his significant role in national unity and diplomacy, with Singh emphasizing India's strengthened global standing.

In attendance were key military figures and dignitaries, reflecting on Khathing's diplomatic skills and contributions to the northeast region, which are seen as pivotal in India's history.

