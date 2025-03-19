India's Balancing Act: Honoring Major Bob Khathing's Legacy
India is navigating its global position with a balance of hard and soft power, inspired by Major Bob Khathing's ideals. At a memorial event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commemorated Khathing's contributions to India's history and the northeast. The event highlighted Khathing's impact on diplomacy and national unity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted India's balanced approach to global influence, combining hard and soft power, during a commemorative event for Major Bob Khathing.
The event, marking the legacy of Khathing, celebrated his significant role in national unity and diplomacy, with Singh emphasizing India's strengthened global standing.
In attendance were key military figures and dignitaries, reflecting on Khathing's diplomatic skills and contributions to the northeast region, which are seen as pivotal in India's history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement