India's Balancing Act: Honoring Major Bob Khathing's Legacy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted India's balanced approach to global influence, combining hard and soft power, during a commemorative event for Major Bob Khathing.

The event, marking the legacy of Khathing, celebrated his significant role in national unity and diplomacy, with Singh emphasizing India's strengthened global standing.

In attendance were key military figures and dignitaries, reflecting on Khathing's diplomatic skills and contributions to the northeast region, which are seen as pivotal in India's history.

