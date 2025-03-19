CEO Rejects Job Candidate Over Husband's Involvement, Sparks Online Debate

In a recent online uproar, Vinod Chendhil, CEO of the Mumbai-based health brand Naturally Yours, rejected a female candidate for a senior role because she requested that her husband be part of the job discussions. The incident, shared on platform X, has sparked mixed reactions.

Chendhil described the request as a significant 'red flag,' indicating dependency and a lack of independent decision-making, unsuitable for a senior position. He expressed concern over the candidate's reliance on her husband to vet the company, suggesting it pointed to her incapacity to make key professional decisions independently.

Social media users are divided, with some supporting Chendhil's stance, viewing the request as unconventional for high-level job negotiations. Others argue that societal norms may have pressured the candidate, suggesting Chendhil might have bypassed a talented hire. The debate highlights ongoing tensions between traditional cultural expectations and modern professional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)