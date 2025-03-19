Left Menu

CEO Rejects Job Candidate Over Husband's Involvement, Sparks Online Debate

Vinod Chendhil, CEO of Naturally Yours, faced backlash after rejecting a female candidate for a senior position because she wanted her husband to be involved in the job negotiations. The decision ignited a heated debate online, with opinions clashing over societal norms and professional independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:09 IST
CEO Rejects Job Candidate Over Husband's Involvement, Sparks Online Debate
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent online uproar, Vinod Chendhil, CEO of the Mumbai-based health brand Naturally Yours, rejected a female candidate for a senior role because she requested that her husband be part of the job discussions. The incident, shared on platform X, has sparked mixed reactions.

Chendhil described the request as a significant 'red flag,' indicating dependency and a lack of independent decision-making, unsuitable for a senior position. He expressed concern over the candidate's reliance on her husband to vet the company, suggesting it pointed to her incapacity to make key professional decisions independently.

Social media users are divided, with some supporting Chendhil's stance, viewing the request as unconventional for high-level job negotiations. Others argue that societal norms may have pressured the candidate, suggesting Chendhil might have bypassed a talented hire. The debate highlights ongoing tensions between traditional cultural expectations and modern professional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025