Odisha's Senior Citizens Embark on Divine Train Journey

A train carrying 775 senior citizens from Odisha's six districts departed for Ayodhya and Varanasi on Wednesday. This journey is part of a state-sponsored pilgrimage scheme aimed at fulfilling the spiritual desires of senior citizens.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida officially flagged off the train from Bhubaneswar Railway Station. Odisha's initiative, titled 'Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra', facilitates this journey, connecting the people of Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

In attendance were UP Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh and Odisha officials, including Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan. Singh emphasized the cultural exchange's significance, noting the recent Mahakumbh dip as a testament to deepening ties and cultural aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)