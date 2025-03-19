Odisha's Senior Citizens Embark on Divine Train Journey
A special train carrying 775 senior citizens from six districts of Odisha embarked on a journey to Ayodhya and Varanasi, as part of the state government's pilgrimage scheme. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida flagged off the train in Bhubaneswar, alongside other prominent ministers and officials.
- Country:
- India
A train carrying 775 senior citizens from Odisha's six districts departed for Ayodhya and Varanasi on Wednesday. This journey is part of a state-sponsored pilgrimage scheme aimed at fulfilling the spiritual desires of senior citizens.
Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida officially flagged off the train from Bhubaneswar Railway Station. Odisha's initiative, titled 'Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra', facilitates this journey, connecting the people of Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.
In attendance were UP Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh and Odisha officials, including Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan. Singh emphasized the cultural exchange's significance, noting the recent Mahakumbh dip as a testament to deepening ties and cultural aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Varanasi Rallies Behind Team India Ahead of Crucial Champions Trophy Clash
Karnataka Gold Smuggling Investigation: Congress Denies State Government Involvement
Justice Demands Echo in Varanasi: MPs Protest Over Teen's Alleged Murder
Revolutionizing Transport: Varanasi's New Multi-Modal Logistics Park
NHLML and IWAI Sign MoU for Multi-Modal Logistics Park Development in Varanasi