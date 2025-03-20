Entertainment Shifts: Scandals, Releases, and Honors
Recent entertainment news highlights a scandal involving Kim Soo-hyun, a pivotal release for Ubisoft, Queen's win at the Polar Music Prize, rising music revenues, a legal battle for Miley Cyrus, and Sadie Sink's return to singing in a new film.
Current entertainment news reflects a mix of scandal, releases, and honors. South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is facing backlash after a dating scandal involving actress Kim Sae-ron, leading brands like Prada to sever ties.
Ubisoft is unveiling "Assassin's Creed Shadows," a crucial release in light of financial difficulties and previous game flops, as the publisher seeks to return to its flagship franchise.
Meanwhile, Queen, Herbie Hancock, and Barbara Hannigan were recognized with the prestigious Polar Music Prize, and music industry revenues have climbed again thanks to streaming subscriptions.
