Texas Senate Makes History with Holi Resolution

In a groundbreaking move, the Texas Senate has officially recognized Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, as a significant cultural celebration through a landmark resolution. This makes Texas the third U.S. state—after Georgia and New York—to formally acknowledge the festival.

The resolution, introduced by Senator Sarah Eckhardt, passed ahead of Holi celebrations on March 14, underscoring the festival's themes of spring, renewal, and the triumph of good over evil. The Consul General of India in Houston praised the acknowledgment as a proud and historic moment for Texas.

Support from the Hindu American Foundation and the Indian American community was crucial in this recognition, marking a milestone in celebrating Texas's growing cultural diversity and reinforcing the message of unity and friendship.

