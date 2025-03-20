Par 3 Masters: A New Era of Golfing in Jammu & Kashmir

The Par 3 Masters tournament, an innovative Pitch and Putt golf event, successfully concluded at the Jammu Tawi Golf Club in Jammu and Kashmir. Held against the scenic backdrop of the River Tawi, the competition attracted 76 enthusiastic golfers of all ages, eager to test their skills on Par 3 holes.

Manav Gupta, Secretary of the Jammu Tawi Golf Club, expressed his delight at the strong response, noting that the event's unique format was well-received, with all slots booked swiftly. Munish Arora, the promoter, emphasized the tournament's goal of adding innovation to the sport and its potential expansion across Indian cities.

Rajan Sehgal, President of the IGTA, highlighted the event's potential to widen golf's appeal and boost tourism, while Yasha Mudgal of the Department of Tourism remarked on its significance for the region's golf and tourism sectors. The event concluded with a prize ceremony and a Sufi qawwali performance, leaving a lasting impression on participants and spectators alike.

