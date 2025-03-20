Left Menu

Spivak Lauds Banerjee: A Literary Icon's Tribute

Renowned literary theorist Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her initiatives to alleviate poverty. In a letter, Spivak expressed gratitude for the CM's support, highlighted longstanding educational efforts in Bengal, and discussed a bilingual literature project involving South Asian collaborators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:56 IST
Renowned literary theorist Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak recently commended West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her initiatives aimed at poverty alleviation and reaffirmed her own commitment to India's future. In a heartfelt letter sent to Banerjee, Spivak expressed gratitude for the chief minister's congratulatory message regarding her receipt of the prestigious Holberg Prize.

She also shed light on an ambitious ongoing project that aims to publish a bilingual edition capturing 1,000 years of Bengali literature. This project is backed by South Asian artistes and donors, highlighting a deep cultural collaboration.

Spivak, a distinguished Columbia University professor, emphasized her four decades-long commitment to democratic education for the rural poor in Bengal, aimed at overcoming severe cognitive challenges faced by these communities. She concluded her letter by expressing a profound connection to her home state. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee took to social media on March 17 to celebrate Spivak's achievements, acknowledging her influential role in both literary and philanthropic sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

