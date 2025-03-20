Left Menu

The Legacy of Eddie Jordan: Racing Icon and TV Personality

Renowned former Formula One team boss and TV pundit, Eddie Jordan, passed away at 76 in South Africa due to prostate cancer. He ran the celebrated Jordan Grand Prix team from 1991 to 2005 and was known for his charisma and charm, leaving a significant void in the racing world.

Renowned Formula One team boss and television pundit Eddie Jordan has passed away at the age of 76. He died at his home in South Africa, succumbing to prostate cancer, his family announced on Thursday.

Jordan, who brought Irish charm and charisma to the motorsport world, ran his own eponymous team from 1991 until 2005, during which time he gained widespread respect and admiration. His move into television further cemented his status as a beloved figure in the Formula One community.

Jordan leaves behind a legacy that includes not only his contributions to Formula One racing but also his vibrant personality, which will be deeply missed by fans and colleagues alike, as noted in a heartfelt family statement.

