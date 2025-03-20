Anil Chaudhary's Transition: From Umpire to IPL Commentator
Anil Chaudhary, who served as an umpire in the IPL for 17 seasons, has now transitioned to commentary after retiring from officiating. At 60, his final match was the Ranji Trophy final. He has embraced regional commentary, bringing his unique perspective as a former umpire to the broadcast booth.
Anil Chaudhary, the seasoned umpire with 17 IPL seasons under his belt, has transitioned to a new role: commentator. At age 60, following his final officiating duty at the Ranji Trophy final between Kerala and Vidarbha, Chaudhary is now sharing his insights with audiences.
He has joined the regional commentary team, becoming a voice for the Haryanvi feed in the IPL. Chaudhary's experience as an umpire lends a unique perspective to the commentary box, complementing former players with a distinct understanding of the game.
Chaudhary notes the challenges Indian umpires face, emphasizing the need for practical experience over theoretical knowledge. With his retirement, he reflects on his career, acknowledging the hurdles yet celebrating his achievements in over 200 high-pressure matches.
