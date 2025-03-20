Race for IOC Leadership: Who Will Succeed Thomas Bach?

The battle for the helm of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is heating up as Thomas Bach's tenure nears an end. From March 18-21 in Greece, the IOC will meet to choose his successor from a pool of diverse and accomplished candidates.

African Olympian Kirsty Coventry highlights her manifesto with a strong stance on mental health and zero-tolerance for corruption. Sebastian Coe criticizes the concentration of power in his plan, promoting prize money for Olympic athletes. Meanwhile, Prince Feisal Al Hussein envisions a future inclusive of Esports.

Other contenders, such as David Lappartient, strive for gender parity in IOC membership, while Johan Eliasch focuses on balancing sponsorship and digital strategies. As these candidates bring their distinct ideologies to the forefront, the direction of the Olympic movement hangs in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)